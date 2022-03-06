JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 900

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.48) to GBX 900 ($12.08) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $608.33.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1894 dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.