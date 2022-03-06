JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) to Neutral

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior target price of $250.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.50.

Shares of SE stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $259.75. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. SEA has a one year low of $96.19 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SEA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

