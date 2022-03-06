JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $32.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.86.

URBN stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

