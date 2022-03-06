JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,733 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

