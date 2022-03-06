Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Update

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,400 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 852,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,647,000. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,430,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaltura alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

KLTR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 606,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,118. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Kaltura (Get Rating)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.