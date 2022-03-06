Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.96

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 262021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The firm has a market cap of C$45.13 million and a PE ratio of -15.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

