KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the January 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.51. 119,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,916. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDIY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KDDI has an average rating of “Hold”.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

