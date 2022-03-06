Kerry Acocella Sells 268 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $142.19 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Datadog by 104.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 42.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

