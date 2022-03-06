KeyCorp Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $63.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 137,432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

