KeyCorp Lowers Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target to $48.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of FSS opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

