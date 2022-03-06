Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of KEYS traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $151.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.97. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.69.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,901 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.