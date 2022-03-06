Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Kilroy Realty reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. 714,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,137. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,270,000 after purchasing an additional 215,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,189,000 after acquiring an additional 368,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,538,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,186,000 after acquiring an additional 401,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,305,000 after acquiring an additional 470,569 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

