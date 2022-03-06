Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $458.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.