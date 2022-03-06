Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$216.38.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$143.34 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$128.40 and a one year high of C$229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$158.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$180.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,654.44.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

