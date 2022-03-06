Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.98

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 123812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
KGFHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Investec raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.
OTCMKTS:KGFHY)
Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingfisher (KGFHY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.