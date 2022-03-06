Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.98

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 123812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Investec raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

