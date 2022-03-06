Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

KGC stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

