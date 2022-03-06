KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 459.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $55.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

