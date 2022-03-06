Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.95

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.95 and traded as high as $9.91. Klabin shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 269 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Get Klabin alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.1312 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.