Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) versus BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Head to Head Contrast

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Kona Grill alerts:

This table compares Kona Grill and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A BurgerFi International $34.28 million 2.99 $5.96 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kona Grill.

Volatility & Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kona Grill and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kona Grill beats BurgerFi International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kona Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.