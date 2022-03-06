Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

KTOS opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,621. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,292,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

