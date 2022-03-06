Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Kubota stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98. Kubota has a 52-week low of $85.20 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

