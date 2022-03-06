Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will report $29.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 226%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $132.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $132.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $176.70 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.95 million, a PE ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

