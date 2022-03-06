Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 838,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.4 days.

Shares of KYKOF stock remained flat at $$28.73 during trading hours on Friday. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.