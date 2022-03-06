Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $322.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.50. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

