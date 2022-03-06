Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $717.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $717.92.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

LRCX stock opened at $525.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $620.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.23. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $501.67 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 76.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

