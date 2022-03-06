Lawrence I. Sills Purchases 3,650 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $165,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $972.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

