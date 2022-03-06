Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

LGI opened at $17.76 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

