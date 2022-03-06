LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.00.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

