LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.83.

LendingClub stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 14,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $232,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $719,453. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

