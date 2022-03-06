LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

TREE stock traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.98. 258,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $250.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,215,000 after acquiring an additional 815,531 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,807,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LendingTree by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

