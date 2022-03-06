Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Hits $312,345.60

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 41.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Lethean has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $312,345.60 and approximately $30.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,249.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.94 or 0.06743821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.62 or 0.00263990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.94 or 0.00741251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00069487 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00424844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00288542 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.