LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LXXGF opened at 0.22 on Friday. LexaGene has a 52 week low of 0.20 and a 52 week high of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.33.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

