LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LGI Homes by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in LGI Homes by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGIH opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average is $142.33. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

