Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. Company insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.
StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $605.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%.
About Liquidity Services (Get Rating)
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
