Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2,093.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,786 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $38,981,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $26,428,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $18,226,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 491,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $114.38 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

