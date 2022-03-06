LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) to announce $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.39 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $13.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.95 on Friday. LKQ has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.