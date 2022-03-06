Loop Capital Begins Coverage on BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrainsWay currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $7.44 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

