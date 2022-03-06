Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Major Shareholder Stephen S. Burns Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $419.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

