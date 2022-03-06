LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Toro by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toro by 3.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Toro by 40.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $7,228,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

TTC opened at $90.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

