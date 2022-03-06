LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BATS IFRA opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

