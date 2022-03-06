LPL Financial LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 363.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,548 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 191.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period.

GAL stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06.

