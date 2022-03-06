LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,627,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $70.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

