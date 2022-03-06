LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 181,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $48.30.

