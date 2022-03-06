LPL Financial LLC Sells 36,256 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,256 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Zendesk by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Zendesk by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Zendesk by 101,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $119.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average of $109.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,387 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

