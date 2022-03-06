LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 8.2%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 30,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 432,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LXU shares. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 7,212.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.