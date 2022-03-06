LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 8.2%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 30,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 432,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LXU shares. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.
LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
