LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $180.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.