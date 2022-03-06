Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
Shares of LHDX opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Lucira Health has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.
About Lucira Health (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
