Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Shares of LHDX opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Lucira Health has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lucira Health during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.