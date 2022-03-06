Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Macquarie Group stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $110.93 and a 12 month high of $157.02.

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

