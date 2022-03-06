Macquarie Increases PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $25.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Macquarie from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.53% from the company’s current price.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

PWSC opened at $15.77 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts expect that PowerSchool will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PowerSchool by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

