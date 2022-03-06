MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.73.

MacroGenics stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,629 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 562,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 517,487 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 470,361 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

